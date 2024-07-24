New police vehicle turns heads along Barrie's waterfront

Barrie police are using a utility vehicle along the city's waterfront this summer to help officers get to challenging locations and increase their presence throughout the busy area.

The vehicle was purchased through money raised by the community.

"If we do need to search an area, it can get into areas that our cars can not get into," explained Const. Duncan Watson.

Police say the vehicle is another essential option for officers.

Those seeing it for the first time on Thursday did a double-take as it passed.

"I wish we had more of them. For us, it's the visibility of the police officers because they reinforce security and comfort. I'm a senior, and for a certain age group, you want to see the police," said Barrie resident Terry O'Grady.

"We will have easier access because we're more mobile but better than that, it gets us more interaction with the public. I mean, we're right in there with the public, the kids, and people talking to us. So it's a great interaction tool to get us with the public," noted Const. Colin Hopper.

Police say the vehicle contains an AED and other items police may need in case of an emergency.

"The tactical team has used it, as well as our emergency services unit for search and rescue. They've used it for training purposes and found it to be a great assistance to us in that way," added Duncan.

"The more tools they have at their disposal is probably a good thing. It's probably a good idea," said Barrie resident Mike Laycock.