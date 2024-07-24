House under construction significantly damaged in suspected arson, suspects wanted

Provincial police are investigating a suspected arson involving three suspects after a house fire in Adjala-Tosorontio.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on Monday around 1 a.m. at a residence that appeared to be under construction in a new subdivision on Orchid Crescent, near County Road 14 and Concession Road 8.

Fire crews put out the flames, but officials say the damage was extensive.

No injuries were reported.

Police are looking to identify three suspects, two wearing all black.

They left the area in a white sedan heading south on Concession Road 8.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but police are treating it as an arson.

This is the second suspected arson in the Township in recent months in a residential construction zone.

Flames consume three structures under construction in the village of Colgan in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont., on May 10, 2024. (Supplied)

On May 10, fire crews responded to reports of a fire in the village of Colgan. They arrived to find three structures under construction engulfed by flames.

The fire caused roughly $4 million in damage.