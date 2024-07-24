Top 5 questions Barrie residents are asking

The City of Barrie fields a wide range of inquiries from residents, with most revolving around a few key topics.

Here are the top five questions Service Barrie has received this month regarding city services:

Curbside Collection

One of the most frequent questions involves waste collection.

Residents often ask what to do if waste materials aren't collected.

A new contractor started with the City on May 1, altering pickup days for many residents.

All bins and bags must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on collection day. Holidays, except Christmas and New Year's Day, no longer push the collection schedule by a day.

Additionally, pet waste, including dog waste, plant-based kitty litter, and bedding for small animals, is now allowed in the green organics bin using certified compostable bags.

Yard waste is picked up on alternate weeks to garbage collection and should go out at 7 a.m. on collection day.

The City suggests emailing the contractor about organics, garbage and yard waste collection or calling 1-833-253-8207.

Digital Waterfront Permit

The City implemented the digital waterfront parking permit for residents and tossed the old hangtag permit at the start of the year.

Residents and visitors can apply through the HotSpot app or online. The permit is free to residents and is tied to the licence plate.

A digital waterfront permit is needed for free parking in specific areas.

New Barrie Transit Network

Recent changes to Barrie Transit have prompted questions from riders, including how to navigate the new network.

Several routes were altered, and an express bus was added, taking riders from RVH/Georgian College to Park Place via Highway 400.

Riders are encouraged to download the Transit app for real-time updates, route information and trip planning.

Traffic Calming Measures

Throughout the warmer months, the City implemented various measures to improve road safety, including speed cushions, police officer cutouts, temporary planters, and photo radar cameras.

The initiative aims to "achieve uniform driving patterns at reduced speeds on roads where lower speeds enhance safety and livability in neighbourhoods," the City's website states.

Tree Pruning

Residents can email Service Barrie about maintaining trees planted on city-owned land between the property owner's front property line and the curb.

Each year, the City prunes about 3,500 street trees for clearance from streets, lights, signs, sidewalks and lawns.

The pruning is contracted out.

For any specific questions, residents are encouraged to reach out to Service Barrie through phone, email, or online.