BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police presence seen in Barrie neighbourhood

    A police vehicle seen outside a home on Penetang Street in Barrie on Wed. July 24, 2024 (Steve Mann/CTV News). A police vehicle seen outside a home on Penetang Street in Barrie on Wed. July 24, 2024 (Steve Mann/CTV News).
    A police presence was seen in a Barrie neighbourhood Wednesday night.

    Officers were seen outside a home on Penetang Street throughout much of the evening. The cause of their investigation remains unknown.

    In an e-mailed response to CTV News, a spokesperson for Barrie police said no details could be provided in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

    More details on the situation may be released tomorrow.

