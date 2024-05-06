Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after Owen Sound collision

A motorcyclist was airlifted via air ambulance after a collision in an Owen Sound intersection.

Police say the crash happened Monday morning when a passenger car on 2nd Avenue West turned left onto 9th Street West "directly into the motorcycle's path."

The 59-year-old man was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. Police say he remains in the hospital.

The 73-year-old man behind the wheel of the car suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Police say both vehicles sustained "significant damage."

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.