BARRIE
Barrie

    • Midland homicide victim met suspect on dating app, family says

    Share

    On July 15, provincial police responded to a complex on Seventh Street by Ottawa Street in Midland around 1:00 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. Julia Brady's family says she called the police for help. 

    Police said when officers arrived, the 23-year-old woman was found dead in the complex.

    Police charged Justus Chester, 26, also of Midland, with second-degree murder.

    Chester was located inside the apartment and taken to a trauma centre to be treated for serious injuries. 

    Brady's stepfather, Sean Graham, says the two met on the dating app Tinder about two months ago. Graham says there were no signs of issues between the young couple before her death. 

    Police investigate a homicide on Seventh Street in Midland, Ont., on Tues. July 16, 2024. (Steve Mann/CTV News)

    People living in the apartment complex and along the quiet street call this tragic and shocking. 

    "It was kind of scary type thing. I live in the neighbourhood and because we know some of the people in the neighbourhood, it's kind of a scary situation," says one man who lives nearby. 

    Family members say Brady loved to swim and often enjoyed taking in sunsets. She was planning to return to school in the fall. 

    The OPP forensics identification unit was on the scene last week collecting evidence for its investigation.

    Police say they will not comment as the case is now before the courts.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?

    Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING U.S. Secret Service director resigns after Trump assassination attempt

    The director of the Secret Service is stepping down from her job, according to an email she sent to staff, following the assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump that unleashed intensifying outcry about how the agency tasked with protecting current and former presidents could fail in its core mission.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News