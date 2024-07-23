Suspects charged with 24 offences in Simcoe County auto theft investigation

Police charged a man and a woman from Simcoe County with two dozen criminal offences as part of a month-long auto theft investigation.

According to Barrie police, the two accused targeted mid-sized Toyota pickup trucks and used stolen vehicles to carry out their crimes.

"To date, three thefts from Barrie have resulted in the recovery of the stolen vehicles from locations within the Greater Toronto Area," the police service reported.

A 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who were not identified, face charges including theft over $5,000, attempted theft of a vehicle, mischief under $5,000, and court-related offences.

"Investigations of this type are complex and require hours of specialized police work to take place long before any arrests can be made," Barrie police noted.

Both suspects were remanded into police custody.