    • Underage driver facing weapon & drug charges after Barrie traffic stop

    A police officer laid criminal charges against a 15-year-old boy found driving a pickup truck in Barrie's south end allegedly with a weapon and drugs in his possession.

    The officer stopped the truck in the area of Essa Road and Gowan Street shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday after noticing the tail lights weren't on.

    Police say the underage driver didn't have a licence and was found with a large knife and cannabis.

    The teen is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, driving a vehicle without a proper rear light, along with weapons and drug offences. He was also charged with breaching recognizance.

    The officer later drove the boy home to be released to his parent's custody.

    The identity of the accused is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges late next month.

