Buggy struck by car in Grey Bruce County

    A horse-drawn buggy collided with a car, injuring one person.

    Provincial police say a car was travelling on Grey Road 9 when it collided with the buggy in the early morning of July 14.

    One person inside the buggy was brought to a Toronto hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    A 42-year-old Southgate resident was charged with careless driving.

    Police wish to remind motorists that horse-drawn vehicles are common on Grey and Bruce County rural roadways.

    Horse-drawn buggies only travel about 14 kilometres per hour, making them one of the slowest-moving vehicles on the road. They are also one of the lightest vehicles, which puts them at greater risk of injury should they become involved in a collision.

