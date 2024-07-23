Buggy struck by car in Grey Bruce County

A horse-drawn buggy collided with a car, injuring one person.

Provincial police say a car was travelling on Grey Road 9 when it collided with the buggy in the early morning of July 14.

One person inside the buggy was brought to a Toronto hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 42-year-old Southgate resident was charged with careless driving.

Police wish to remind motorists that horse-drawn vehicles are common on Grey and Bruce County rural roadways.

Horse-drawn buggies only travel about 14 kilometres per hour, making them one of the slowest-moving vehicles on the road. They are also one of the lightest vehicles, which puts them at greater risk of injury should they become involved in a collision.