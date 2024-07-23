Allegedly impaired driver crashes into Hwy 400 guardrail, keeps driving

A young driver faces charges after police received reports about a vehicle slamming into the guardrail along Highway 400 Tuesday morning and driving off.

According to provincial police, the red car struck the guardrail around 5:30 a.m. while travelling in the southbound lanes at Aurora Road in King Township.

"Should have slept in this morning," OPP noted regarding the incident.

Police charged the 20-year-old man from Innisfil with impaired driving.

He also faces charges of violating the conditions of a novice driver and possessing a controlled substance.

The accused was handed a 90-day driver's licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.