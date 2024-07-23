BARRIE
Barrie

    • Allegedly impaired driver crashes into Hwy 400 guardrail, keeps driving

    A tow truck loads up a vehicle along Highway 400 south in King Township, Ont., on Tues., July 23, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) A tow truck loads up a vehicle along Highway 400 south in King Township, Ont., on Tues., July 23, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    A young driver faces charges after police received reports about a vehicle slamming into the guardrail along Highway 400 Tuesday morning and driving off.

    According to provincial police, the red car struck the guardrail around 5:30 a.m. while travelling in the southbound lanes at Aurora Road in King Township.

    "Should have slept in this morning," OPP noted regarding the incident.

    Police charged the 20-year-old man from Innisfil with impaired driving.

    He also faces charges of violating the conditions of a novice driver and possessing a controlled substance.

    The accused was handed a 90-day driver's licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

