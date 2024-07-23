Big Chute Marine Railway at Lock 44 out of operation, Parks Canada says

North America's only marine railway is out of operation, forcing many boaters to change their plans on the water.

On Tuesday, Parks Canada posted an alert to Facebook stating the Big Chute Marine Railway in Severn Township was currently inoperable until further notice.

According to the agency, the issue stems from a power gate malfunction at a nearby power plant.

It's unclear how long the big chute at Lock 44 near Coldwater will be out of commission.

The marine railway lifts vessels from the water on individual cradles, carries them over a hill on a track, and eases them back into the water.

The Big Chute Marine Railway connects Lake Ontario to Georgian Bay and is a popular destination for boaters.