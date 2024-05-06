Horse and 2 drivers injured in collision

A 21-year-old horse and two drivers required medical attention after a collision in New Tecumseth.

Provincial police with the Nottawasaga detachment said the two-vehicle crash happened Monday morning at 7th Line and 15th Sideroad.

Emergency crews, including a veterinarian, attended the scene and removed the horse from the trailer, which had overturned, landing on its side along the road.

Police say the two drivers and the animal suffered minor injuries.

No charges have been laid.

The area was closed temporarily for the investigation. It has since reopened.

Police encourage anyone with information on the crash to contact the authorities.