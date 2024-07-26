Intimate partner violence call ends in arrest

A domestic assault call led to multiple charges in South Bruce Peninsula.

Police responded to an intimate partner violence call on Monday at 1:15 p.m.

At the residence, police determined a 22-year-old person had threatened to kill their former partner’s new partner.

The 22-year-old South Bruce Peninsula person was charged with forcible confinement, assault – spousal, uttering threats - to cause death or bodily harm – spousal and uttering threats.

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

The OPP will not release names to protect the identity of the victim.

Police say if you or someone you know requires assistance, local resources are ready to provide support. Victim Services Bruce Grey Perth can be contacted at 1-866-376-9852.

Additionally, the OPP is available at 1-888-310-1122 throughout Ontario. In case of immediate danger, please call 911.