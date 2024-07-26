BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police

    Orillia OPP arrested and charged a male driver after flashing his high beams at approaching police.

    On Thursday in the late hours of the night, officers were on patrol near Coldwater Road and Emily Street when they noticed a driver passing by with bright flashing lights.

    While conducting a traffic stop, the driver hit the right side of the curb as he pulled over to the shoulder.

    After investigating and speaking with the suspect, police determined that the driver was impaired and had been suspended from driving for the last 21 years.

    As a result, a 46-year-old, of Victoria Harbour has been charged with, adult operation while impaired with alcohol and drugs, adult failure or refusal to comply with the demand, and adult possession of a scheduled substance of cocaine.

    If anyone has information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

