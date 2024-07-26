Teen airlifted after car flipped upside down with 2 passengers inside

BARRIE
    A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.

    On Friday, in the early hours of the morning, officers from Orillia OPP, Simcoe County Paramedics, and Ramara Fire responded to a collision on Road 47 in Ramara Township.

    After arriving on scene, emergency crews discovered a vehicle flipped over on its roof with two individuals inside.

    Both parties were taken to a local hospital where they suffered serious injuries.

    The 19-year-old male driver was later airlifted to a Trauma Center in Toronto.

    After a thorough investigation, authorities have determined that alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in the incident.

    If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.

