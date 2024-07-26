Truck spotted swerving all over road and hitting signs

BARRIE
    A driver from New Tecumesth Ont. was charged after swerving all over the road and hitting reflector signs.

    On Thursday, Orillia police responded to a traffic complaint from a resident near Highway 12 and Division Road in Oro-Medonte.

    The resident told police that a white Ford 150 was swerving all over the road, hitting things in the process.

    After observing the area, officers spotted a truck matching that description at Prices Corner Gas Bar.

    Police investigated the individual and then placed him under arrest.

    As a result, a 38-year-old male was charged with an operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, an operation while impaired with alcohol and drugs, and a dangerous operation.

    The driver also received a 30-day licence suspension and his truck was impounded for 14 days.

