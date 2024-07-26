Grey Road 17 reopened after early-morning crash

On Friday morning, police responded to a serious single-vehicle collision that closed Grey Road 17 in Georgian Bluffs.

Grey County Paramedic Services and Intertownship Fire Department arrived on the scene around 12:33 a.m.

Emergency crews were faced with a 55-year-old driver who they later transported to a London hospital in critical condition.

The driver's injuries have since been downgraded.

Grey Road 17 remained closed between Big Rock Road and Lindenwood Road during the investigation.

The Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.