BARRIE
Barrie

    • Grey Road 17 reopened after early-morning crash

    Grey County Paramedics
    Share

    On Friday morning, police responded to a serious single-vehicle collision that closed Grey Road 17 in Georgian Bluffs.

    Grey County Paramedic Services and Intertownship Fire Department arrived on the scene around 12:33 a.m.

    Emergency crews were faced with a 55-year-old driver who they later transported to a London hospital in critical condition.

    The driver's injuries have since been downgraded.

    Grey Road 17 remained closed between Big Rock Road and Lindenwood Road during the investigation.

    The Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.

    Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News