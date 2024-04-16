BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie program offers activities for adults living with disabilities

    Participants in the RAD Club program enjoy activities at the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre in Barrie, Ont., on April 16, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Participants in the RAD Club program enjoy activities at the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre in Barrie, Ont., on April 16, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    Share

    A program offered to adults living with disabilities in Barrie offers opportunities to make new friends and enjoy new experiences.

    The RAD Club program operates at the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre and the Allandale Recreation Centre.

    Participants in the RAD Club program enjoy activities at the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre in Barrie, Ont., on April 16, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

    Individuals of all abilities can participate in activities like cards, colouring, scavenger hunts, cooking, and coffee house socials, and use the gym and pool.

    "It gets them out, gives them social experiences, interacting with others, being a member of the public, interacting with different people in sport and in social environments," explained Will Maher, an inclusion support assistant.

    Participants in the RAD Club program enjoy activities at the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre in Barrie, Ont., on April 16, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

    Those interested must be able to participate in a 1:5 staff-to-participant ratio. Space is limited to about 15 people per four-week program.

    Registration is available here.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mussolini's wartime bunker opens to the public in Rome

    After its last closure in 2021, it has now reopened for guided tours of the air raid shelter and the bunker. The complex now includes a multimedia exhibition about Rome during World War II, air raid systems for civilians, and the series of 51 Allied bombings that pummeled the city between July 1943 and May 1944.

    WATCH

    WATCH Half of Canadians living paycheque-to-paycheque: Equifax

    As Canadians deal with a crushing housing shortage, high rental prices and inflationary price pressures, now Equifax Canada is warning that Canadian consumers are increasingly under stress"from the surging cost of living.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News