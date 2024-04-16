Barrie program offers activities for adults living with disabilities

A program offered to adults living with disabilities in Barrie offers opportunities to make new friends and enjoy new experiences.

The RAD Club program operates at the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre and the Allandale Recreation Centre.

Participants in the RAD Club program enjoy activities at the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre in Barrie, Ont., on April 16, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

Individuals of all abilities can participate in activities like cards, colouring, scavenger hunts, cooking, and coffee house socials, and use the gym and pool.

"It gets them out, gives them social experiences, interacting with others, being a member of the public, interacting with different people in sport and in social environments," explained Will Maher, an inclusion support assistant.

Those interested must be able to participate in a 1:5 staff-to-participant ratio. Space is limited to about 15 people per four-week program.

Registration is available here.