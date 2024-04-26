Wasaga Beach welcomes new family doctor

Wasaga Beach welcomes its new family doctor with open arms and expanded clinic services.

The town's newest family physician, Dr. Jacob Jeffrey McGavin, began by taking over an existing family medicine practice in Wasaga Beach Thursday. It will ensure that over 750 residents continue to have access to a family doctor.

McGavin expects to add 150 patients to his roster in the coming months.

"I feel great about establishing roots and providing care in a place that is very connected and proactive. The town of Wasaga Beach has been supportive of my move and it has been a pleasure to deal with staff at town hall," McGavin said.

Through a recently topped-up recruitment strategy with the province funding its South Georgian Bay Ontario Health Team (SGBOHT) and Georgian Bay Family Health Team (GBFHT), Wasaga will expand services at the town’s 160 Beck Street medical centre and after-hours clinic.

This is the result of the council's proactive recruitment efforts, including a recently topped-up $100,000 municipal family physician incentive program.

"I’m impressed with the actions the municipality is taking, working with other partners in healthcare, including the SGBOHT and GBFHT, to expand services through the Wasaga Beach Medical Clinic," said McGavin. "Having a state-of-the-art medical centre and after-hours clinic in a small town is as important to me, as a new family physician, as it is to my current and future patients and residents in Wasaga Beach.

"It means that patients have more options to seek the care they need, when they need it and achieve better health outcomes. I’m looking forward to becoming a part of the network of family physicians and healthcare partners that are committed to caring for and serving the needs of families in Wasaga Beach," he said.

Mayor Brian Smith said he is thrilled to see a new doctor in Wasaga Beach.

"This is further evidence that our plan is working. Topping up the Town’s $100,000 family physician incentive program to be more in-line with neighboring communities and re-opening the Wasaga Beach Medical Centre and After Hours Clinic was a priority for this Council, and we got it done," said Smith.

There is no waitlist to join McGavin's patient roster. Residents who do not currently have a family doctor are encouraged to seek non-urgent care through the Wasaga Beach Medical Clinic at this time. To ensure local residents who are most in need of a family physician get served first, McGavin will be working with the clinic directly to recruit new patients as soon as he is ready to begin growing his practice.