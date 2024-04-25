BARRIE
Barrie

    • Kempenfest announces its most impressive lineup yet for its 52nd year

    A popular summer festival on the Barrie waterfront is returning for its 52nd year, with one of the most impressive lineups yet.

    On Sunday, August 4, Mattamy Homes and Pure Country presents Tyler Joe Miller, with special guests Teigan Gayse and Parker Graye. 

    The event will take place from August 2 to 5, with four days of live music, free daytime events on Saturday and Sunday, and ticketed evening shows.

    Some of Canada's top bands, including Down With Webster and Matt Good, will perform on the OLG Main Stage, along with local fan favourites like Grant Boyer and Barstool Confession. 

    Kempenfest is North America's largest outdoor crafts festival, showcasing dozens of vendors and hundreds of artisans, with proceeds supporting local charities.

    Last year, Kempenfest was named one of Ontario's top 100 festivals and events by Festivals and Events Ontario.

    Early bird tickets go on sale Tue., April 30.

