OPP investigating online gambling operation in Orillia

OPP is investigating an online gambling operation within Orillia High Schools.

According to OPP, the major crimes unit began investigating in April after the unit received information about an online gambling operation.

It was reported that individuals were offered the opportunity to take part in the operation by signing up on the website and becoming active members, say police.

Police say once individuals signed up for the website participants were able to place sports bets and play casino-based games.

However, police say that students contacted the OPP to inform them of threats made against them due to outstanding debts owed.

Police believe there may be more victims, and those who have been impacted are asked to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or via the Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.