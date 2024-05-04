Two people charged as OPP recover stolen firearm in Orillia
OPP have laid multiple firearm related charges against two individuals in Orillia.
According to police, back in March officers executed a search warrant for controlled drugs and substances at a residence in Orillia.
When officers arrived they located an illegal firearm and seized the firearm.
Police say they began and investigation and search for the firearm in 2023, after the firearm was stolen from a vehicle which was parked in the north end of Orillia where a victim was assaulted just prior to having the firearm stolen.
According to OPP, the firearm was later sold to individuals unlicensed to possess it.
As a result of the investigation a 37-years-old, man from Ramara and a 29-year-old woman from Orillia have been charged with firearm related charges and robbery charges.
The accused are held in police custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
