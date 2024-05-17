Highway 400 sees steady traffic flow as cottage season begins

The journey to cottage country has been slow going on Friday, with a steady flow of traffic along Highway 400 for most of the day.

Police will also be out in full force, monitoring the roads closely throughout the weekend.

"We came up the back way, so we avoided any potential traffic on the 400, but yeah, we're pretty excited about the summer starting," said Kevin Assplin.

The trip to cottage country is also becoming more expensive. Regular gas was priced at $162.6 per litre Friday morning.

Police are keenly observing drivers and will be looking for those causing issues.

OPP statistics reveal that over 100 people have been killed on OPP-patrolled highways in the first five months of the year. Last year, 411 people lost their lives on the roads.

"The focus this weekend is on drug and alcohol-impaired driving, aggressive driving including speeding, fatigue, seatbelt use, and distracted driving," said Const. Jonathan Barrett of the Orillia OPP. "We're educating the public through enforcement, trying to get everyone home safely."

The long weekend is crucial for resorts in Simcoe County and Muskoka.

Mark Downey of Fern Resort emphasized its importance. "Being an Ontario northern resort, summer is really quintessential for our existence. It's the majority of our business, and it's the personality of our experience."

Police remind the public that this is typically one of the busiest weekends of the summer on roads and highways and advise drivers to allow extra time for travel and to be extra patient.