Suspects sought after alleged assault in Orillia

Provincial police in Orillia are seeking the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in connection with an alleged assault.

According to a police release, the incident happened on West Street North and Calverley Street around 4:15 a.m. on Friday.

Police say two males assaulted another male "for unknown reasons" and took off on foot when someone stopped to help.

No descriptions of the suspects were provided other than they were six feet one inch tall and wore dark hoodies.

Police ask anyone with information about the alleged assault to contact the authorities.