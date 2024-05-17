Record-breaking jackpot at Barrie Legion continuing to grow

An already record-setting jackpot down at the Barrie legion is continuing to grow.

On Thursday, Barrie Legion Brach 147 held the latest draw for its ongoing Catch the Ace draw. For the 37th week in a row, no winner was selected.

"Every Thursday, we have a draw, and if the ticket drawn chooses an envelope that reveals the Ace of Spades, then they win the jackpot," Ian Pavlik, the website administrator for the project, told CTV News earlier this week. "If the ace is not revealed then we go over and do it again the next week."

The draw was for just over $200,000, including a $10,000 weekly prize.

Now heading into its 38th week, the estimated jackpot is $225,000, helping to raise critical funds for the community.

"This is a really important fundraiser to help support the Barrie Legion as well as a number of charities that the lottery supports, which includes the Rotary Club of Barrie, Glowing Hearts, RVH, and Barrie Food Bank; there are a number of local charities that are directly supported from the proceeds of the Barrie Catch the Ace."

You can purchase tickets in person at the Legion or online. The next draw will be held on May 23.