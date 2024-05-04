BARRIE
Barrie

    • The Barrie artisan market returns ahead of Mother's Day

    Vendors set up at the Mother's day artisan market in Barrie, Ont on May 4, 2024 (CTV News/ Dave Sullivan). Vendors set up at the Mother's day artisan market in Barrie, Ont on May 4, 2024 (CTV News/ Dave Sullivan).
    Share

    The Barrie Artisan Market returned on Saturday, with the event featuring items that would make the perfect gifts for mom's.

    The Mother Day themed market is being held at the Allandale Recreation Centre allowing attendees to purchase handcrafted items such as jewellery, art and home decor.

    The event will also include activities for kids, such as a scavenger hunt, craft zone and a ball pit.

    Art therapy will also be offered at the market, giving those looking for a therapeutic experience the opportunity to take part. 

    The one-day event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News