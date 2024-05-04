The Barrie artisan market returns ahead of Mother's Day

The Barrie Artisan Market returned on Saturday, with the event featuring items that would make the perfect gifts for mom's.

The Mother Day themed market is being held at the Allandale Recreation Centre allowing attendees to purchase handcrafted items such as jewellery, art and home decor.

The event will also include activities for kids, such as a scavenger hunt, craft zone and a ball pit.

Art therapy will also be offered at the market, giving those looking for a therapeutic experience the opportunity to take part.

The one-day event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.