Man in custody after alleged intimate partner violence

    A Barrie man is facing multiple charges related to incidents of intimate partner violence that originated in the Township of Essa. 

    Nottawasaga OPP says a search warrant was executed on Thursday at a residence on Glenwood Drive in Barrie. Members of the detachment's Crime Reduction Unit worked alongside the Barrie Police's Tactical Unit.

    As a result, a 39-year-old Barrie man was charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm, extortion, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose among other offences.

    The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

