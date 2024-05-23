BARRIE
Barrie

    • Group home resident charged with manslaughter in death of fellow resident

    Police have charged a male resident of an East Gwillimbury group home in the death of a fellow resident following an alleged altercation last year.

    According to investigators, an assault was reported at the group home on Davis Drive on December 7, 2023, involving two residents of the home.

    Both were hospitalized.

    Police say the altercation occurred between a 57-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman.

    The man was treated at the hospital and released. Police say the woman was pronounced dead.

    This week, the coroner's office deemed her death a homicide.

    Police have now charged the male resident with manslaughter.

    Details surrounding the specific nature of the assault and the cause of death have not been disclosed by authorities.

