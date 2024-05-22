Simcoe County man charged with sexually assaulting teenage girls

A 20-year-old Bradford man faces charges of sexual assault involving teenage girls, and police believe there could be more victims.

Investigators with the York Regional Police (YRP) Sexual Assault and Crimes Against Children Unit charged Janarthan Sivaranjan with sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.

Police allege the accused met a 16-year-old girl through social media in March 2023 and that when the two met in person, he sexually assaulted her.

He was charged in that case nearly a year later, in February.

Police allege their investigation into Sivaranjan revealed he met a 13-year-old girl at a party in October 2023 and pretended to be 16. They claim he met her a second time and sexually assaulted her.

"Investigators learned the suspect had been visiting high schools in the Town of Newmarket, approaching students," YRP noted in a release on Wednesday.

Investigators encourage anyone with information on this investigation to come forward by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7075, or leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.