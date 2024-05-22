Barrie man, 40, dies weeks after car crash in Bradford

Police are seeking witnesses to a collision that happened in Bradford earlier this month that has since claimed the life of the driver.

South Simcoe police say the single-vehicle crash happened on May 2 around 2 p.m. in the 10th Sideroad and Fifth Line area.

The driver, a 40-year-old Barrie man, was the only person in the vehicle at the time and suffered serious injuries.

He was rushed to a local hospital.

Police were notified on May 16, two weeks after the crash, that he had died.

Officers are also hoping to gather dash cam or surveillance footage of the collision.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is urged to contact the authorities at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141, extension 2017, or by email.