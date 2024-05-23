Police investigation into possible body in a creek turns out to be a false alarm

BARRIE
    Several police officers and emergency response personnel responded to reports of a possible body along the side of the road near Thornton that ended up being a false alarm.

    Provincial police were called on Wednesday for a "suspicious object" in a creek and blocked off a section of the 10th Line near County Road 21 to investigate.

    Police later said the potential body was a rolled-up carpet that had been tied down and used as a creek crossing.

    They confirmed they did not find any evidence of a body.

    Police cleared the scene and said the investigation was closed.

