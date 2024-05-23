Popular auto show returns to Georgian College in Barrie

North America's largest outdoor auto show returns to Georgian College in Barrie.

The student-organized event attracts thousands of car enthusiasts from all over Ontario each year. It features family-friendly activities, food vendors, and plenty of vehicles to check out, including a new feature in partnership with the Rotary Club of Barrie.

"We have over 50 supercars coming to the show, which is awesome. We call it our exotic experience," explained Luke Reymer, the auto show's marketing and media director. "For an extra $5, you can walk around these supercars and talk to the owners - get to learn more about the cars."

As in years past, attendees can enjoy mini bike rides, test drives, a Pfaff drift track, and a kids zone.

The three-day event starts on Friday, June 7, and runs through Sunday, June 9, at the Barrie campus.

Tickets are available online.

Admission is free for those ages 12 and under.