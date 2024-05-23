Ontario invests $61M for new schools to be build in Simcoe County to address overcrowding

The Ontario government announced it would invest more than $60 million to build new schools and expand an existing one in Simcoe County, addressing the needs of growing communities.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) will receive $24.3 million to construct a new Catholic elementary school in Angus. This new facility will accommodate 516 students and provide 49 licensed child care spaces.

Additionally, the province will allocate $8.6 million to expand St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in Tottenham. This expansion will create 276 new student spaces, helping to alleviate overcrowding and support the school's ability to serve its expanding student body.

"I know that the Angus community will be very happy to have a new school to relieve the growth pressures in that community, and St. Thomas Aquinas certainly looks forward to a new addition to accommodate growth and learning at their school," stated Maria Hardie, board chair with SMCDSB.

The Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) is also set to benefit from substantial funding, with $28.1 million allotted for a new elementary school in Angus. The public school, to be located at Greenwood Drive and Decarolis Drive, will provide 593 student spaces.

John Dance, SCDSB director of education, expressed enthusiasm about the new projects, noting the new schools would provide much-needed relief to existing facilities currently operating at or above capacity.

"With this announcement of capital funding and the strong relationship we have established with the Township of Essa, we will be ready to proceed with the build immediately," Dance said.

These investments are part of the provincial government's broader commitment to improving educational facilities across Ontario, particularly in rapidly expanding municipalities.

Construction timelines for these projects have yet to be announced.