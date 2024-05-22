Severe storm with strong winds, hail and torrential rain hit the region

Severe storms rolled into central Ontario on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning about 120 kilometres per hour winds that had the potential to produce a tornado.

On Wednesday morning, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Simcoe County and Muskoka, noting conditions were favourable for the wicked weather to begin in the afternoon and last through the evening.

Marchmont Road in Severn Township, Ont., on Wed., May 22, 2024. (Courtesy: Connor Earl Productions)

By 2 p.m., meteorologists tracking the severe thunderstorm issued a tornado warning. That warning has since ended.

As a cold front moves through the region on Wednesday, the agency says the main threats are strong wind gusts and hail.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," it stated on its website.

Hail stormed down in Innisfil, Ont., on Wed., May 22, 2024. (Supplied)

The weather agency also warned the storm could produce torrential rain and toonie-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for much of the region, with Environment Canada urging people to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

"If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."