Barrie, Ont. couple invited to attend Buckingham Palace Royal Garden Party
A Barrie couple whose lives were turned upside down in 2021 when a tornado devastated their south-end neighbourhood spent an unforgettable day as guests at Buckingham Palace.
Megan Kirk Chang and her husband Brandon Chang were invited by the High Commission of Canada to represent the Commonwealth at the prestigious Royal Garden Party, an event held at the royal residence in London, England, on Tuesday.
Megan Kirk Chang and Brandon Chang represent the Commonwealth at the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, U.K., on Tues., May 21, 2024. (Courtesy: Megan Kirk Chang)
Canadians living in the United Kingdom who are involved in public service were encouraged to apply to be invited to the Royal Garden Party.
The couple was among the 30 individuals chosen for the once-in-a-lifetime honour out of over 700 applicants.
"Despite the rain, it was truly an amazing experience," Megan shared in an email to CTV News.
The duo watched in awe as Prince William, dressed in his top hat and tails, walked down the palace steps to the crowd.
Prince William at Buckingham Palace in London, U.K., on Tues., May 21, 2024. (Courtesy: Megan Kirk Chang)
"We were so proud to be born-and-raised Barrie citizens that could attend such an event, she added. "What a fabulous day."
