Barrie Baycats and local celebrities take part in Home Runs for the Hungry event

Home Runs for the Hungry annual baseball fundraiser returned to Barrie on Saturday.

This years event marked the second year for the fundraising team who hope to knock out hunger in Simcoe county.

The goal for this years game is to raise $30,000, with all proceeds going directly towards the Barrie food bank.

The annual baseball game was held at Vintage Throne stadium in Barrie with players from the Barrie Baycats and local celebrities and community leaders taking part in the competition.

CTV's Sarah Freemark, Dana Roberts and KC Colby were also in attendance for the match-up.

Howie Campbell, Owner of he Barrie colts presented a $10,000 donation to Barrie Food Bank Executive Director Sharon Palmer.