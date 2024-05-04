One Person seriously injured after vehicle collided with train in Caledon

One Person has been transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle collided with a train in Caledon on Saturday.

According to Police, the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Humber Station Road.

According to OPP, the driver who was the lone occupant inside the vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police say the road will remain closed for several hours as the investigation continues.