Georgian Bay Native Women's Association celebrates grand opening in Penetanguishene

The Georgian Bay Native Women's Association (GBNWA) celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 41 Main Street in Penetanguishene, which will serve as a hub for Indigenous women and their families, providing a safe and welcoming space where they can access services and support.

The GBNWA is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting First Nations, Métis, and Inuit women and their families.

Programs include prenatal nutrition, parenting programs, mental health and addiction services, child welfare support, and seniors' programming. Each service is guided by Indigenous teachings, ensuring they are culturally relevant and supportive.

The move marks the first time the organization has owned its building, following years of operating from rented office space in Midland.