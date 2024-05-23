BARRIE
Barrie

    • Georgian Bay Native Women's Association celebrates grand opening in Penetanguishene

    Georgian Bay Native Women’s Association Elders and staff cutting the ribbon on the opening of its new location in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Thurs., May 23, 2024. (CTV News/Mike Lang) Georgian Bay Native Women’s Association Elders and staff cutting the ribbon on the opening of its new location in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Thurs., May 23, 2024. (CTV News/Mike Lang)
    Share

    The Georgian Bay Native Women's Association (GBNWA) celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 41 Main Street in Penetanguishene, which will serve as a hub for Indigenous women and their families, providing a safe and welcoming space where they can access services and support.

    The GBNWA is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting First Nations, Métis, and Inuit women and their families.

    Programs include prenatal nutrition, parenting programs, mental health and addiction services, child welfare support, and seniors' programming. Each service is guided by Indigenous teachings, ensuring they are culturally relevant and supportive.

    The move marks the first time the organization has owned its building, following years of operating from rented office space in Midland.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News