Barrie intersection closure to disrupt traffic for 4 weeks

The ongoing road construction on Duckworth Street in Barrie will mean another intersection closure, disrupting traffic through the busy thoroughfare for roughly one month.

The intersection at Bernick Drive and Duckworth Street will be closed starting Thursday for about four weeks.

During the closure, traffic cannot pass east or west through the intersection located south of Grove Street.

To mitigate the impact of the intersection closure, a detour route will be established to guide vehicles along Sylvia Street, Grove Street, Duckworth Street, and Rose Street.

As part of this traffic management, Rose Street will temporarily reopen to facilitate the detour and will likely see an uptick in traffic volume during the construction period.

The closure will also impact Barrie Transit routes. Riders are encouraged to check online for any schedule changes.

The Duckworth Street improvement project is estimated to be completed next spring.