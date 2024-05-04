Canadian Armed Forces and first responders team up for training in Wasaga Beach

With fire season just around the corner, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) teamed up with local first responders in Wasaga Beach on Saturday to enhance their readiness in the event of a domestic emergency.

Together, they took part in a joined training exercise to practice their response to a simulated wildfire.

“We need to make sure our people are trained and understand how to work with, communicate with and help to augment civilian governments,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Jason Moriche.

The 200-plus troops from Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden were joined by Wasaga Beach Firefighters, County of Simcoe paramedics, and OPP officers.

A collaboration between three levels of emergency services Craig Williams, Wasaga Beach fire chief said is a crucial part of responding to a domestic disaster.

“It’s a unique opportunity to train together, we do want to train with the Canadian Armed Forces and be prepared to work collaboratively if we do have a larger emergency," said Williams.

The troops and first responders practiced rescue exercises such as casualty care, evacuation, search-and-rescue, and fighting a simulated wildfire.

“In Canada, we see every year more and more requirements for the armed forces to assist local community partners with responding to natural disasters, these give us proper training situations that can get troops where they need to be when they are deployed in a domestic situation", said Sergeant Scott Morrison.

The wooded area behind the old Wasaga Beach Arena was also an ideal location to simulate the environment of a real-life forest fire.

Saturday’s exercise was the final major exercise of the CAF’s annual training cycle.

The troops will be standing by to respond to any domestic emergencies that could occur throughout the summer, especially after they were simultaneously deployed across the country during last year’s historic fire season.