Canadian Armed Forces and first responders team up for training in Wasaga Beach
With fire season just around the corner, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) teamed up with local first responders in Wasaga Beach on Saturday to enhance their readiness in the event of a domestic emergency.
Together, they took part in a joined training exercise to practice their response to a simulated wildfire.
“We need to make sure our people are trained and understand how to work with, communicate with and help to augment civilian governments,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Jason Moriche.
The 200-plus troops from Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden were joined by Wasaga Beach Firefighters, County of Simcoe paramedics, and OPP officers.
A collaboration between three levels of emergency services Craig Williams, Wasaga Beach fire chief said is a crucial part of responding to a domestic disaster.
“It’s a unique opportunity to train together, we do want to train with the Canadian Armed Forces and be prepared to work collaboratively if we do have a larger emergency," said Williams.
The troops and first responders practiced rescue exercises such as casualty care, evacuation, search-and-rescue, and fighting a simulated wildfire.
“In Canada, we see every year more and more requirements for the armed forces to assist local community partners with responding to natural disasters, these give us proper training situations that can get troops where they need to be when they are deployed in a domestic situation", said Sergeant Scott Morrison.
The wooded area behind the old Wasaga Beach Arena was also an ideal location to simulate the environment of a real-life forest fire.
Saturday’s exercise was the final major exercise of the CAF’s annual training cycle.
The troops will be standing by to respond to any domestic emergencies that could occur throughout the summer, especially after they were simultaneously deployed across the country during last year’s historic fire season.
Mystik Dan wins the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in a three-horse photo finish
Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby in a photo finish, edging out Forever Young and Sierra Leone for the upset victory.
Bodies recovered in Mexico likely 2 Australians, 1 American who went missing: officials
Three bodies recovered in an area of Baja California are likely to be those of the two Australians and an American who went missing last weekend during a camping and surfing trip, the state prosecutor’s office said Saturday.
No proof man lied to brother about number of kittens born in litter, B.C. tribunal rules
A man was denied a $5,000 payout from his brother after a B.C. tribunal dismissed his claim disputing how many kittens were born in a litter.
Princess Anne lays wreath at B.C. veteran's cemetery; receives 21-gun salute
Princess Anne paid tribute to veterans buried at a cemetery in British Columbia today, laying a wreath to honour the more than 2,500 military personnel and family members buried there.
Auston Matthews returns for Game 7, but Leafs minus injured goaltender Joseph Woll
Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews returned to the lineup for Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.
'I just can't believe that it took so long': Body found in wreckage 3 months after deadly fire
A man accused of arson in a January Old Strathcona apartment fire is expected to be charged with manslaughter after a body was discovered in the burned building late last month.
Quebec police hand out hundreds of tickets to Hells Angels and other bikers before 'first run' meeting
Quebec provincial police handed out hundreds of fines to Hells Angels members and other supporting motorcycle clubs who met for their 'first run' in a small town near Sherbrooke, Que.
Work stoppage possible as WestJet issues lockout notice to maintenance engineers' union
A lockout notice issued by WestJet to a union representing aircraft maintenance engineers could result in a work stoppage next week.
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
