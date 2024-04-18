BARRIE
Barrie

    • Here's when to keep your car off the road for the spring street cleanup

    A City of Barrie street sweeper is pictured. (Source: City of Barrie) A City of Barrie street sweeper is pictured. (Source: City of Barrie)
    Share

    Residents across Barrie are asked to keep their vehicles off the roads starting Monday for spring clean-up crews.

    Street sweeping crews will clean all the sand deposited on the roads during the winter, along with other debris.

    The clean-up usually takes about 10 weeks, weather permitting.

    "Street sweeping improves water quality and the environment by removing pollutants that can be transferred to downstream water bodies through urban runoff through the storm sewer system," the City stated.

    Residents are asked to keep basketball nets off the road until after their street has been swept, keeping in mind, crews often make two passes to ensure all sand is removed.

    The mechanical sweeper can pick up heavy sand piles and debris from the streets, but the City urges residents not to rake leaves and other items from their properties onto the road.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

    A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

    What does it mean to be 'house poor' and how can you avoid it?

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News