Here's when to keep your car off the road for the spring street cleanup

Residents across Barrie are asked to keep their vehicles off the roads starting Monday for spring clean-up crews.

Street sweeping crews will clean all the sand deposited on the roads during the winter, along with other debris.

The clean-up usually takes about 10 weeks, weather permitting.

"Street sweeping improves water quality and the environment by removing pollutants that can be transferred to downstream water bodies through urban runoff through the storm sewer system," the City stated.

Residents are asked to keep basketball nets off the road until after their street has been swept, keeping in mind, crews often make two passes to ensure all sand is removed.

The mechanical sweeper can pick up heavy sand piles and debris from the streets, but the City urges residents not to rake leaves and other items from their properties onto the road.