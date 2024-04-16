Casino Rama adds new shows to its 2024 performance lineup

Two new shows are coming to Casino Rama's Entertainment Centre for fans of country music and 80s rock.

The venue has scheduled country artist Brett Young for July 19.

Young dropped his debut album in 2017 and has risen to stardom with multi-platinum hits, including In Case You Didn't Know, Mercy, Sleep Without You, and Like I Loved You.

Showtime starts at 9 p.m., with tickets starting at $55.

Tickets for Brett Young go on sale to the general public on Saturday at noon.

On September 27, the hard rock band Extreme will perform with special guest Living Colour.

Extreme has sold more than 10 million records and is best known for the number one Billboard hit, More Than Words.

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.