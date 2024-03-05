Casino Rama adds star-studded shows to its summer lineup

Casino Rama announced new shows for this summer, including a globally known medium, a former teen idol, a legendary singer-songwriter, and two tribute performances.

Theresa Caputo, best known as the Long Island Medium, will bring her Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience show to the Orillia entertainment venue on June 14 for one night only.

Caputo is recognized as one of the most renowned mediums for over three decades, delivering messages from those who have passed on.

Tickets range from $65 to $95.

On July 1, Burton Cummings and his Band will ring in Canada Day on the Casino Rama stage. The former The Guess Who lead singer has 80 platinum and gold record awards and is rated among the finest in rock music.

Donny Osmond is scheduled to perform on July 5. The solo artist boasts a six-decade music career with over 100 million records sold.

Doors open at 8 p.m.

Direct From Sweden - The Music of ABBA takes the stage on July 13, with hits including 'Mamma Mia,' 'Dancing Queen,' and 'Chiquitita.'

The tribute performance includes costumes, a live band and backup singers.

Tickets start at $25.

And on July 20, a tribute to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, will include a performance by Garth Field, a live band, choreographed dancers, costumes, state-of-the-art lighting and visual effects.

The Michael Jackson HIStory Show includes some of his biggest hits, including 'Billie Jean,' 'Bad,' 'Beat It,' and 'Thriller.'

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public on Saturday at 10 a.m.