Police warn of caller ID phone scams

Police say don’t trust your caller ID if York Regional Police calls you.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Fraud Unit are reminding citizens not to trust the information displayed on caller ID or the phone number displayed for incoming calls after reports of fraudulent calls with suspects claiming to be from York Regional Police.

In recent incidents, fraudsters have contacted victims by telephone and identified themselves as police officers.

The fraudster tells the victim to provide a monetary payment, cryptocurrency or financial information to prevent their assets from being seized or frozen.

In a statement released Thursday, York Regional Police said it does not make phone calls demanding money or detailed personal information. Any call or email of this nature should be considered a scam.

If you have concerns about possibly being involved in a police or criminal investigation, this should be discussed and confirmed directly with your local police service.

Police say a large number of frauds that occur over the phone involve the use of phone number spoofing. This involves the suspects using software programs or other technology to alter the caller ID to display false information. Suspects can make it appear as though a call is coming from any organization or business.

In most cases, they pose as government agencies, police services, the Canada Revenue Agency and other legal entities. People are encouraged to confirm to whom they are speaking through their own research. Never trust the information displayed on an incoming call.

York Regional Police is reminding people to be cautious and to confirm any suspicious calls or emails they receive before providing any information. If a situation feels suspicious, trust your instincts. Do not get talked into providing personal information or payments by methods that you are unfamiliar or uncomfortable with, and call companies or agencies back to verify information.

If you have been a victim of fraud and have lost money, report the incident promptly to York Regional Police either online or by calling 1-866-876- 5423. To report frauds where no money has been lost, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by calling 1-888-495-8501.