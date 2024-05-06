Barrie program offers teens free transit rides

Barrie’s Licence 2 Ride program opens up a world of opportunities for younger residents.

Youths aged 12 to 16 can apply for a bus pass to access free community activities between July 1 and September 2.

"As we celebrate National Youth Week from May 1 – 7, the Licence 2 Ride program is another way the City supports local youth. The program invites youth to become more active and invested in their community through the use of City services like transit and recreation," said Brent Forsyth, Barrie's director of transit and parking strategy.

Nearly 1,400 kids participated in the program last year. Almost 600 pass holders visited a recreation or community centre 4,175 times last summer and more than 7,100 transit rides were taken by pass holders.

Voluntary Rider's Ed orientation sessions will be offered to participants at the start of the program to educate them on how to use Barrie Transit and access the city's fitness centres.

"The program inspires a healthy lifestyle while creating future transit riders through education and familiarity with the system. Having access to recreation facilities and programming helps youth enjoy a fun, active summer," said Dan Bell, director of recreation and culture services.

Youth who have a Licence 2 Ride can enjoy free activities throughout the summer, including:

Select drop-in recreation programs, including open gym, public skating and swimming

Access to the fitness centres at Allandale Recreation Centre, East Bayfield and Peggy Hill Team Community Centres (for those 13 years and older)

Free rides on all Barrie Transit routes

Teens can submit an application form (which includes a parent/guardian signature), along with one piece of identification in person at the Allandale Recreation Centre, East Bayfield or Peggy Hill Team Community Centres.