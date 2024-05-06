Toronto man busted with open beer on board boat in Hog Bay

A Toronto man faces charges after the Marine Unit visited his boat on Georgian Bay.

Officers with the South Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a vessel check when they noticed open beer on the watercraft Sunday afternoon in Hog Bay.

The liquor was seized and the 40-year-old man was charged under the Liquor Licence Control Act.

Between Friday morning and Sunday afternoon, the Marine Unit patrolled Georgian Bay for 21 hours, said OPP spokesman David Hobson.

"There were three calls for service and 28 vessels were checked," Hobson said.

Four boaters were given warnings under the Canada Shipping Act for equipment or speed-related offences and one person was cautioned for a fishing violation, he said.