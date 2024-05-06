One person seriously injured in Wasaga Beach collision

Provincial police in Wasaga Beach are asking for the public's help with their investigation into a single-vehicle collision over the weekend.

Police say one person suffered serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into a ditch on Klondike Park Road around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

They urge anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.