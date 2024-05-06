BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person seriously injured in Wasaga Beach collision

    An ambulance is pictured in this file image. (CTV News Barrie) An ambulance is pictured in this file image. (CTV News Barrie)
    Provincial police in Wasaga Beach are asking for the public's help with their investigation into a single-vehicle collision over the weekend.

    Police say one person suffered serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into a ditch on Klondike Park Road around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

    They urge anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

