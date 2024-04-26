Installation project results in Owen Sound road closures

Roadwork along the River District in Owen Sound will begin next week.

2nd Avenue East will be closed between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Mon., April 29, and Tue., April 30.

This closure is to accommodate the installation of seasonal banners.

Closure on Mon., April 29

2nd Avenue East; 700 block

2nd Avenue East; 800 block

Closure on Tue., April 30

2nd Avenue East; 900 block

2nd Avenue East; 1000 block

The City advises drivers to prepare for additional travel time and consider alternate routes where possible.