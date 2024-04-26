BARRIE
Barrie

    • Installation project results in Owen Sound road closures

    Melrose Avenue closed until 4 p.m. today. Melrose Avenue closed until 4 p.m. today.
    Share

    Roadwork along the River District in Owen Sound will begin next week.

    2nd Avenue East will be closed between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Mon., April 29, and Tue., April 30.

    This closure is to accommodate the installation of seasonal banners.

    Closure on Mon., April 29

    • 2nd Avenue East; 700 block
    • 2nd Avenue East; 800 block

    Closure on Tue., April 30

    • 2nd Avenue East; 900 block
    • 2nd Avenue East; 1000 block

    The City advises drivers to prepare for additional travel time and consider alternate routes where possible.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Bird flu outbreaks: WHO weighs in on public health risk

    The current overall public health risk posed by the H5N1 bird flu virus is low, the World Health Organization said on Friday, but urged countries to stay alert for cases of animal-to-human transmission.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News