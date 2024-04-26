BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP need public's help identifying suspect in double break-in

    GENERIC IMAGE GENERIC IMAGE
    Share

    Bracebridge OPP is seeking public help to identify a suspect who broke into two commercial businesses in Gravenhurst.

    On April 18th, Bracebridge OPP officers responded to two break-ins that occurred on Talisman Drive.

    Police reported one at a fast-food restaurant and the other at a nearby store under renovation.

    The suspect allegedly entered the restaurant through a broken window.

    Based on the evidence collected at the scene, police determined that the suspect had broken into the business shortly after 5:30 a.m. and stole a small amount of cash.

    Police are requesting that anyone with information contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News