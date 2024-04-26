OPP need public's help identifying suspect in double break-in

Bracebridge OPP is seeking public help to identify a suspect who broke into two commercial businesses in Gravenhurst.

On April 18th, Bracebridge OPP officers responded to two break-ins that occurred on Talisman Drive.

Police reported one at a fast-food restaurant and the other at a nearby store under renovation.

The suspect allegedly entered the restaurant through a broken window.

Based on the evidence collected at the scene, police determined that the suspect had broken into the business shortly after 5:30 a.m. and stole a small amount of cash.

Police are requesting that anyone with information contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.