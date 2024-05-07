How to prepare for an emergency in your community: Health Unit

Emergencies can happen at any time and without warning.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is hosting Emergency Preparedness Week to encourage the public to prepare themselves and their families for emergencies.

"Preparedness goes a long way to help people cope better during and after a minor emergency or a major disaster. It can also help you reduce the impact on your family and property," stated the health unit.

Emergencies can take many forms, from natural disasters like fires and extreme weather to infrastructure and social crises.

The health unit is providing guidelines to help the community prepare for different situations.

Knowing the risks specific to your community and region helps you prepare for emergencies. The local municipality's website has information to help you further understand the risks in your area.

Creating an emergency plan for your family is a vital step in preparedness. This plan should include identifying a safe meeting place for household members, providing emergency contact information for neighbours and friends, and creating designated evacuation routes for your home and neighbourhood.

Preparing an emergency kit that includes basic supplies to sustain you for at least 72 hours in case of a power outage or tap water unavailability. Your emergency kit should comprise of a flashlight, radio with extra batteries, bottled water, canned and packaged foods that won't spoil, and prescription medications. It's important to ensure your kit is easy to carry and can accommodate pets.

The complete list of emergency items is available on the health unit's website.